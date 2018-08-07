What to Know Blazing heat and oppressive humidity continues for the next two days; it's accompanied by the threat of severe weather, Storm Team 4 says

Pop-up storms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, with a wider threat for potentially severe weather forecast for Wednesday

Heat advisories and air quality alerts remain in effect for much of the region

Showers and thunderstorms, some of them potentially severe, are expected to fire up again across the tri-state later Tuesday after yet another day of blazing heat in the 90s and stifling humidity, Storm Team 4 says.

Clouds are expected to build up by mid-day as the mercury climbs to around 91 in Central Park (though it'll feel more like 100 degrees at times). That daytime heating plus added moisture will only enhance atmospheric instability, making conditions ripe for pop-up storms in the afternoon and evening hours.



Some severe cells could develop north and west of the city, potentially bringing damaging winds, torrential rain and minor flash flooding in spots, Storm Team 4 says. Wet weather may linger into the late hours Tuesday, but most should subside by midnight. It stays warm and muggy overnight -- and yet another steamy day in the 90s is forecast for Wednesday.







With that, of course, comes the chance for more storms. Storm Team 4 says Thursday morning looks to stay dry at this point, but another round of storms generated by an approaching cold front will slide through during the afternoon and evening hours. Check for severe weather alerts in your neighborhood here.





The threat for severe weather to strike will extend through most of the region, where a few nasty storms could impact the parts of the area with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Unsettled weather will taper off overnight, finally paving the way for some (slight) relief as temps drop back into the 80s.

The threat for severe weather follows rare conditions last week that led to a tornado in Queens.

In the meantime, heat advisories and air quality alerts remain in effect for much of the region. City officials offered some tips to beat the heat:

Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Drink fluids, particularly water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool. Those on fluid-restricted diets or taking diuretics should first consult their physician.

Water is the safest liquid to drink during heat emergencies. Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine.

Eat small, frequent meals.

Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If possible, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day.

Cool down with a cool bath or shower.

Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, shopping at a mall, or swimming at a pool or beach.

Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above) and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head.

Never leave your children or pets in the car.

