Family, Friends of Missing CT Mom Drop New Joint Statement

Jennifer Dulos, a mom of five from New Canaan, has now been missing for two months and her family and firiends have released a new statement.

The 50-year-old mother of five was last seen on May 24 while dropping off her children at a New Canaan school.

Carrie Luft released a statement Wednesday on behalf of the family and friends of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

“Today marks two months since Jennifer, beloved mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend, disappeared. We miss her beyond words. Please know that the five children are doing well, surrounded by love and support.

“The flow of support from the New Canaan and Farmington/Avon communities, individuals as well as organizations, has helped keep us going during this ordeal. We are very grateful to all of you. And we express our deepest thanks to the New Canaan and Connecticut State police for their tireless efforts on the case.

“As July nears an end, we’re reminded of Jennifer’s love for the Fire Island beach she visited as a girl. Last summer she was so happy to be able to share her favorite childhood spot with her own children.

“We continue to urge anyone who has information about Jennifer’s disappearance from New Canaan on May 24, her whereabouts, or anything in between, to please email FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov or call the New Canaan Police Tip Line at (203) 594-3544. Thank you.”

New Canaan Police Department said that they have received more than 1200 tips in the case.

Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to the missing person report in May found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts at Jennifer Dulos' home.

Dulos’ estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the case.

The arrest warrant states that city surveillance cameras captured images of a man police said matched the appearance of Fotis throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford the day Jennifer disappeared.

Both Troconis and Fotis have pleaded not guilty, are free on bond and maintain their innocence.

Police said this remains “a very active and dynamic investigation that involves dozens of investigators.”

In addition to tips, police said they have nearly 80 responses with video surveillance from homes or businesses.

Police urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.

“We will not rest until we find Jennifer,” the statement from New Canaan police says.