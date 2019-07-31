Water Pours In to Staten Island Bus While Driving Through Flooded Street - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Water Pours In to Staten Island Bus While Driving Through Flooded Street

Dingy brown water was seeping in from the doors, reaching about an inch above the floor of the bus

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Water Pours In to Staten Island Bus While Driving Through Flooded Street

    What to Know

    • Video captured a bus on Staten Island driving through ponded water on a street dealing with flash floods, leaving the riders scrambling

    • A rider posted video of the incident, saying she was aboard the S40 bus on Richmond Terrace at Union Avenue around 4:20 p.m when it happened

    • Dingy brown water was seeping in from the doors, reaching about an inch above the floor of the bus

    Video captured a bus on Staten Island driving through ponded water on a street dealing with flash floods, leaving the riders scrambling to avoid getting wet.

    The video was posted to Twitter by Lacy Shelby, who said that she was aboard the S40 bus on Richmond Terrace at Union Avenue around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday when they came across the flood waters.

    The bus proceeded to plow right through the ponded water, which was appeared to be going halfway up car tires seen outside the bus. Meanwhile, dingy brown water was seeping in from the doors, reaching about an inch above the floor of the bus. Riders were forced to either seek higher ground — either stepping toward the back seats which are elevated, or standing on seats — or deal with the water pooling around their shoes.

    The flooding was a result of the intense storms that swept through the area in the early evening, bringing heavy bouts of rain and tremendous displays of dangerous lightning throughout the tri-state.

    Top News Photos: Two Dead in Deadly Walmart Shooting

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Two Dead in Deadly Walmart Shooting, and More
    Brandon Dill/AP

    Shelby said on Twitter that the flooding was concentrated to a four-block stretch along Richmond Terrace. There were other areas experiencing flooding, but this particular stretch was among the worst. There were also reports of street flooding in the Bulls Head section of Staten Island, with water reaching car floorboards.

    When asked about the incident, the MTA called it a “graphic example of the challenges our bus operators face on the road day in and day out as they work hard to get millions of New Yorkers to their destinations safely and expeditiously.”

    No injuries were reported, and the bus did finish its route, according to an MTA spokesman. The agency said it was looking into the incident, making sure all safety protocols were followed.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Facebook/NBC 4 New York

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us