Water Main Break Floods Street, Disrupts Service in Edison

A water main break flooded a street and left a swath of Edison, New Jersey with low water pressure on Saturday, officials said.

The break happened on Executive Avenue in Edison early Saturday morning, disrupting service to some customers in South Edison, the Edison Water Company said and New Jersey American Water said.

Crews from New Jersey American Water were at the scene as of around 8 a.m. to carry out repairs.

Service was expected to be fully restored between 3 and 5 p.m., according to New Jersey American Water.