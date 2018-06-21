What to Know A water main broke in the basement of 432 Park Avenue, which is the tallest residential tower in the entire western hemisphere

Fire officials said they shut off the water to prevent any possible leakage into a Con Edison vault; no one was hurt

The striking tower, designed by Rafael Vinoly, rises 1,396 feet above Park Avenue and offers stunning views of the entire city

A water main broke Thursday at 432 Park Avenue, sending water seeping into the basement of the luxury 92-story building between 56th and 57th streets that is the tallest residential tower in the western hemisphere, officials say.

A call about the main break in the basement of the tower, which offers condos for tens of millions, came in shortly after 9 a.m. Fire officials said they shut off the water to prevent any possible leakage into a Con Edison vault.

The city's Department of Environmental Protection and Con Edison were both notified, fire officials said. Con Edison said it's equipment was not affected. No injuries were reported, and the break appeared contained rather quickly.

The striking tower, designed by Rafael Vinoly, rises 1,396 feet above Park Avenue and offers stunning views of the entire city, "from the Hudson to the East River, from Westchester to Brooklyn, from Central Park to the Atlantic Ocean," its website says. Amenities include a billiards room and library, movie screening room, pool and fitness room, concierge, 24-hour doorman and a whole lot more.

If you're interested, there's a penthouse immediately available for $82 million.