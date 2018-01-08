The Washington Heights apartment building fire in which 16 people were hurt appears to have started in a toaster, FDNY officials say.
FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the five-alarm blaze at Riverside Drive and West 157th Street started just before 2 p.m., starting in a kitchen on the second floor and racing up a dumbwaiter shaft.
Firefighters had difficulty knocking out the fire in very cold conditions and getting to flames through a hard-to-reach, wide-open cockloft, according to Nigro. Normally, crews have to cut through a roof or ceiling to fight those kinds of fires.
Eight residents, four police officers and four firefighters had non-life threatening injuries from the fire, which firefighters were still trying to get under control Monday evening.
There was a working smoke alarm in the apartment, and it did activate, Nigro said.
The six-story apartment building, which was built in 1920, houses 133 units, authorities say. It's about a dozen blocks from the site of a massive inferno that devoured a century-old apartment building in November and left nine people injured.