At least 14 people were hurt in a fire at a Washington Heights building Monday, where smoke was seen billowing into the sky. Lori Bordonaro reports.

The Washington Heights apartment building fire in which 14 people were hurt appears to have started in a toaster, FDNY officials say.

FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro says the five-alarm blaze at Riverside Drive and West 157th Street started just before 2 p.m., starting in a kitchen on the second floor and racing up a dumbwaiter shaft.

Firefighters had difficulty knocking out the fire in very cold conditions and getting to flames through a hard-to-reach, wide-open cockloft, according to Nigro. Normally, crews have to cut through a roof or ceiling to fight those kinds of fires.

Nine residents, four police officers and one firefighter had non-life threatening injuries from the fire.

There was a working smoke alarm in the apartment, and it did activate, Nigro said.

The six-story apartment building, which was built in 1920, houses 133 units, authorities say. It's about a dozen blocks from the site of a massive inferno that devoured a century-old apartment building in November and left nine people injured.