Warm, Sunny Weekend on Tap, But Scattered Showers, Storms Possible
Not As Chilly Today

Warm, Sunny Weekend on Tap, But Scattered Showers, Storms Possible

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    (Published 57 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • This Memorial Day weekend will be a warm one, but the tri-state could still see a few scattered showers, Storm Team 4 says

    • A warm front approaching the area Saturday night could bring scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm overnight

    • Sunday is expected to have a high of 87 degrees, but a cold front could bring a few spotty showers and storms in the late afternoon

    This Memorial Day weekend will be a warm and mostly sunny one, but the tri-state could still see a few scattered showers overnight and later in the day Sunday, according to Storm Team 4.

    A warm front approaching the area Saturday night could bring scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm overnight, after an afternoon that’s expected to be cloudy with a high of 70, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says.

    The sunshine will return on Sunday, with much warmer temperatures and a high of 87 degrees. A cold front, however, could bring a few spotty showers and storms in the late afternoon.

    It will feel like summer on Sunday and on Memorial Day, according to Storm Team 4.

