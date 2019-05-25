What to Know This Memorial Day weekend will be a warm one, but the tri-state could still see a few scattered showers, Storm Team 4 says

A warm front approaching the area Saturday night could bring scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm overnight

Sunday is expected to have a high of 87 degrees, but a cold front could bring a few spotty showers and storms in the late afternoon

This Memorial Day weekend will be a warm and mostly sunny one, but the tri-state could still see a few scattered showers overnight and later in the day Sunday, according to Storm Team 4.

A warm front approaching the area Saturday night could bring scattered showers and the chance of a thunderstorm overnight, after an afternoon that’s expected to be cloudy with a high of 70, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says.

The sunshine will return on Sunday, with much warmer temperatures and a high of 87 degrees. A cold front, however, could bring a few spotty showers and storms in the late afternoon.

It will feel like summer on Sunday and on Memorial Day, according to Storm Team 4.