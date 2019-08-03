Warm, Muggy Saturday Could See PM Showers, Thunderstorms

What to Know A warm and muggy Saturday could see some wet weather in the afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4

A warm and muggy Saturday could see some wet weather in the afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later today as a weak low-pressure trough develops inland, especially northwest of New York City, Storm Team 4’s Raphael Miranda says.

A few storms are also possible early this afternoon along the sea breeze front across parts of Long Island.

Most of the day will be humid, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a high of 85 degrees, Storm Team 4 says.

A cold front arriving late Sunday could bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms.