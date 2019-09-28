What to Know A chance of rain showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday evening stand to shake up an unseasonably warm day

A chance of rain showers and possible thunderstorms Saturday evening stand to shake up an unseasonably warm day.

A cold front approaches the region from the west, setting the tone for Saturday's weather, according to Storm Team 4. Ahead of the front, Raphael Miranda says, an increasing southerly flow will bring unseasonably warm and humid conditions. Sunny skies will fill much of the day before clouds move in later.

Any chances of rain and thunderstorms should move to the east quickly during the second half of Saturday night and push offshore. Drier, slightly cooler air will filter in Sunday morning as skies clear.

Highs will hover around 80 on Saturday and by Sunday, drop a few degrees to the mid 70s.

The rest of the week forecasts cooler temperatures, except Wednesday, which could reach record warm tempteratures.

