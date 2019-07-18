Wanted Suspect Tried to Rape 74-Year-Old Queens Woman, Struck Her Head With a Bottle: Police - NBC New York
Wanted Suspect Tried to Rape 74-Year-Old Queens Woman, Struck Her Head With a Bottle: Police

Published Jul 18, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Updated 39 minutes ago

    Surveillance Video of Man Accused of Attempted Rape of 74-Year-Old Woman in Queens

    Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a 74-year-old woman in Queens Wednesday after he struck her in the head with a bottle.

    (Published Thursday, July 18, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A man tried to rape a 74-year-old woman in her home in Queens Wednesday, police say

    • The suspect forced his way into the woman's home near 108th Street and 38th Avenue after knocking on the door

    • Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477)

    Police are searching for a man who tried to rape a 74-year-old woman in Queens Wednesday after he struck her in the head with a bottle.

    The woman answered a knock on her door at her home after midnight near 108th Street and 38th Avenue, thinking it was her son, and the suspect forced him way inside, according to police.

    Once in her home, the man knocked her to the ground and hit her in the head with an empty Heineken bottle before dragging her by the foot into her bedroom.

    NYPD says the man attempted to rape her and fled.

    The victim suffered laceration to her head but is in stable condition after being transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

    The suspect was last wearing a baseball cap, dark colored shirt and gray pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

