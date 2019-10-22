If you are one of the many people who love Halloween and you happen to be in the Big Apple during the spooky holiday – then you are in luck!

A new study has proclaimed New York as the best city to celebrate Halloween in 2019.

WalletHub crowned the Big Apple as the best thanks to it coming in No. 2 in the trick-or-treat friendliness rank, first place in the Halloween fun rank and No. 7 in the Halloween weather rank.

In order to come up with the overall ranking, WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities based on 21 key metrics that comprised three individual ranks: trick-or-treat friendliness, Halloween fun and Halloween weather.

The key metrics used include costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

When it comes to individual categories, New York also placed in first place when it comes to having the most costume stores per capita – tied with Las Vegas, Orlando, New Orleans and Atlanta.

Additionally, New York City also placed at the top when it comes to having the most candy and chocolate stores per capita.

While New York scared the competition, two New Jersey cities also appear in the top 25 best places to go for Halloween, according to WalletHub.

Jersey City received an overall ranking of No. 18, while Newark, New Jersey, came in at No. 24. Both of these Garden State cities also appeared among the places with the fewest costume stores per capita, according to WalletHub. Newark also ranked among the places with the fewest candy and chocolate stores per capita.

For more information on the methodology used or to see the complete list, click here.