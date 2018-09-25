WalletHub Names New York City the Best Coffee City in America - NBC New York
WalletHub Names New York City the Best Coffee City in America

New York took the number one spot on WalletHub's list, outranking Seattle, which took second place

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 53 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    A customer carries a cup of coffee to her table at Colson Patisserie on February 22, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

    What to Know

    • New York City has the best coffee scene in America, according to a new report

    • The Big Apple took the number one spot on WalletHub's list of the "Best Coffee Cities in America," beating out Seattle

    • WalletHub compared "14 key indicators of coffee lover-friendliness" to arrive at its results

    Seattle may be Starbucks’ hometown, but New York City still has the best coffee scene in America, according to a new report.

    The Big Apple took the number one spot on WalletHub’s new list of the “Best Coffee Cities in America,” outranking Seattle, which took second place.

    WalletHub took America’s 100 largest cities and compared “14 key indicators of coffee lover-friendliness” to arrive at its java-centric results.

    “Our data set ranges from coffee shops, coffee houses and cafés per capita to average price per pack of coffee,” the finance site said.

    Third on the ranking was San Francisco, followed by Portland, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Chicago, Miami, Boston and San Diego.

    New York City had the most coffee shops, coffee houses and cafes per capita, as well as the most affordable coffee destinations with a 4.5+ star rating per capita, according to WalletHub.

    On a non-coffee related note, New York also had the most donut shops per capita, WalletHub’s report said.

