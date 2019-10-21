1 Dead, 1 Badly Hurt in Manhattan Wall Collapse

What to Know
One worker died and another was badly hurt in a wall collapse at a Manhattan construction site Monday, authorities say
The victims, who were not identified, were taken to hospitals; one of died a short time later. The other was listed in serious condition
Footage from the scene showed whatever had once been a wall reduced to a pile of rubble
One worker has died and another was badly hurt in a wall collapse at a construction site in Manhattan Monday, authorities said.
A report of the collapse at 60 Norfolk St. on the Lower East Side came in shortly before 10 a.m. Authorities said a section of the wall somehow fell, trapping both workers under piles of bricks and debris. Firefighters were on the scene within 4 minutes and worked to pull them out, getting both victims to hospitals.
One of the victims later died from his injuries. Details on the injuries to the other were not immediately available, nor was information on their identities.
A cause of the accident is under investigation. The Department of Buildings responded and was evaluating the stability of the remaining structure.
The FDNY also said it was setting up collapse perimeters.