Wages in New York City Increased in March, Study Reveals

New York City jobs are experiencing steady wage growth for the most part, according to a newly released report.

Wages in New York City increased above the national average according to Glassdoor.

The online job site published its most recent Local Pay Reports, which looked into the wage growth of metropolitan areas in the country for the month of March.

The data determined that workers in New York City saw a pay increase of 1.8 percent year-over-year, which is above the national average of 1 percent. This means that the median base pay in New York City increased to $61,759 per year.

The study also revealed that New York City had over 351,000 open jobs last month — a year-over-year increase of 37.2 percent.

According to the data compiled workers in e-commerce, finance and technology are still in high-demand and continue to drive up wages for numerous job roles in those fields.

Delivery drivers, bank tellers, web designers and network engineers are among the jobs with the highest wage growth compared to last year. Financial advisors saw the highest wage growth with 10.1 percent year-over-year, which brings the job’s median base pay to $63,018.

However, the study also revealed the roles with lowest pay growth, which include professors, bartenders, communications managers, quality engineers and technicians.

“There’s sometimes a belief that only high-skill, highly paid roles see wage growth. But Glassdoor data shows there are job opportunities for many types of workers — from bank teller to delivery driver and network engineer — that are seeing spikes in pay,” Andrew Chamberlain, Glassdoor’s chief economist, said in a statement.