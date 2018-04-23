What to Know A manhunt is underway for the gunman that opened fire with an AR-15 at a Nashville-area Waffle House, killing four people, authorities say

Two European tourists with measles potentially exposed others at three Jehovah's Witness facilities in the greater NYC area, officials say

"A Quiet Place" finds itself neck-and-neck again with Dwayne Johnson's "Rampage" at the box office

Get the top headlines of the day in your morning briefing from NBC 4 New York, Monday through Friday. Sign up for our newsletter here.

4 Dead After Gunman Opens Fire at Waffle House and Flees Scene

A manhunt is underway for the gunman that opened fire with an AR-15 at a Nashville-area Waffle House, killing four people, before his gun was wrestled away by a restaurant patron. Police are searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking from Illinois, who had previously been arrested and had his firearms seized by law enforcement after breaching the White House grounds. Reinking was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list, and anyone with information about his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911. Reinking is considered armed and dangerous. Six people were shot at the Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, cops claim. Four died and two others were hurt. Police have identified the shooting victims from the Waffle House as 29-year-old Taurean Sanderlin of Goodlettsville, an Waffle House employee; 20-year-old Joe Perez of Nashville, 21-year-old Deebony Groves of Gallatin, 23-year-old Akilah Dasilva of Antioch, who was critically wounded and later died. A motive has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge in Labor With 3rd Child

Kensington Palace says Prince William's wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple's third child. The former Kate Middleton traveled by car to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in central London. The palace says she was in "the early stages of labor." The gender of the baby hasn't been announced. The couple, who married in 2011, has two other children: Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Harry. The baby, whose gender has not been announced, will be Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings. The new arrival bumps Prince Harry to sixth place in the line of succession.

Trump Says North Korea Agreed to Denuclearize. It Hasn't.

President Trump claimed North Korea has agreed to "denuclearization" before his potential meeting with Kim Jong Un. But that's not the case. North Korea said it would suspend nuclear tests and intercontinental ballistic missile launches ahead of summits with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim also said a nuclear test site would be closed and "dismantled" now that the country has learned how to make nuclear weapons and mount warheads on ballistic rockets. But the North has stopped short of saying it has any intention of abandoning its nuclear arsenal, with Kim making clear that nukes remain a "treasured sword." Trump nonetheless tweeted Sunday that the North has "agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!" Being committed to the concept of denuclearization, however, is not the same as agreeing to it, as Trump claims.

NY Health Officials Warn of Jehovah's Witness Measles Exposure

Two European tourists with measles potentially exposed others at three Jehovah's Witness facilities in the greater New York City area, health officials say. The two tourists visited the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on New Jersey Avenue in Brooklyn between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 15. They also visited Watchtower World Headquarters on Kings Drive in Tuxedo Park between 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on April 16 and the Watchtower Educational Center on Watchtower Drive in Patterson between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 17. Officials urged anyone who was exposed and is suffering symptoms to contact a health care provider before seeking treatment in order to minimize exposure. Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure, the state said.

“A Quiet Place,” '”Rampage” Lead Newcomers at Box Office

It's another weekend of buzz versus pure star power at the box office as the word of mouth sensation "A Quiet Place" finds itself neck-and-neck again with Dwayne Johnson's "Rampage." This time buzz had the slight advantage. Studio estimates have placed "A Quiet Place," with $22 million, in first, and "Rampage" in second with $21 million, but it's possible those numbers may shift when final results are tallied. Still, John Krasinski's "A Quiet Place" continues to be a mini phenomenon. With a $17 million production budget, "A Quiet Place" has grossed $132.4 million from North American theaters in three weeks. "Rampage," too, is down only 41 percent domestically in its second weekend and continues to rake in the dollars globally. The film boasts a worldwide tally of $283 million, and Johnson has continued using his social media accounts to hype the film and thank audiences. The staying power of both somewhat overshadowed the newcomers, like Amy Schumer's "I Feel Pretty" and the sequel to the 2001 cult comedy "Super Troopers."