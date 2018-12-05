WTC PATH Station to Close on Weekends Until the End of 2020

What to Know The World Trade Center PATH station will close on weekends, with the exception of holidays, starting next year through December 2020

The station will shutter at 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays and reopen at 5 a.m. on Mondays starting Jan. 5

The service change comes as Port Authority works to equipment and fix tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy

The World Trade Center PATH station will close each weekend — with the exception of holiday weekends — from this coming January through December 2020, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said.

The station will shutter at 12:01 a.m. on Saturdays and reopen at 5 a.m. on Mondays starting Jan. 5 as Port Authority works to to replace equipment and fix tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy, the agency said.

During those times, service on the Newark-WTC will terminate at Exchange Place.

“Free transfers for ferry service to and from Brookfield Place Ferry Terminal will be available for affected customers at the nearby Harborside Ferry Landing in Jersey City each Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.,” Port Authority said.

Additional service will be provided at Journal Square-33rd Street when the ferry isn’t operating overnight.

“We understand the loss of the WTC PATH station on weekends will cause hardship and inconvenience for many of our customers, but these repairs are vitally important to our continuing effort to overcome the worst storm we’ve experienced here in our lifetimes,” PATH General Manager and Director Michael Marino said in a statement.