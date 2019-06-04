WSJ: Bezos Buying Three Condos on Fifth Avenue for $80M - NBC New York
WSJ: Bezos Buying Three Condos on Fifth Avenue for $80M

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Getty Images
    File Image: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing the purchase of three NYC apartments valued at around $80 million, the Wall Street Journal says

    • According to the report, Bezos is buying a three-floor penthouse and two units directly beneath it at 212 Fifth Avenue

    • The deal will be the priciest ever closed in New York City south of 42nd street, according to the report

    Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing the purchase of three New York City apartments Tuesday valued at around $80 million, the Wall Street Journal reports citing people familiar with the transaction.

    According to the report, Bezos is buying a three-floor penthouse and two units directly beneath it at 212 Fifth Avenue.

    The penthouse features a private elevator and large terraces, but if the units are all turned into a single-family home it would have a dozen bedrooms and total more than 17,000 square feet, according to the report.

    The Wall Street Journal says the penthouse was recently on the market for $58 million, but the exact sales price is unknown.

    The deal will be the priciest ever closed in New York City south of 42nd street, according to the report.

    News that Bezos is planning to purchase new property in the city comes months after Amazon backtracked on its plans to bring a corporate headquarters to Long Island City and amid Bezos' divorce from his longtime wife

