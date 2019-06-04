What to Know Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing the purchase of three NYC apartments valued at around $80 million, the Wall Street Journal says

According to the report, Bezos is buying a three-floor penthouse and two units directly beneath it at 212 Fifth Avenue

The deal will be the priciest ever closed in New York City south of 42nd street, according to the report

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is close to finalizing the purchase of three New York City apartments Tuesday valued at around $80 million, the Wall Street Journal reports citing people familiar with the transaction.

According to the report, Bezos is buying a three-floor penthouse and two units directly beneath it at 212 Fifth Avenue.

The penthouse features a private elevator and large terraces, but if the units are all turned into a single-family home it would have a dozen bedrooms and total more than 17,000 square feet, according to the report.

The Wall Street Journal says the penthouse was recently on the market for $58 million, but the exact sales price is unknown.

Mixed Reactions to Amazon Pulling Out of NYC HQ2 Deal

The world's biggest company just got sent packing as Amazon backed out of its plans to build a new headquarters in NYC. Michael George reports. (Published Friday, Feb. 15, 2019)

The deal will be the priciest ever closed in New York City south of 42nd street, according to the report.

News that Bezos is planning to purchase new property in the city comes months after Amazon backtracked on its plans to bring a corporate headquarters to Long Island City and amid Bezos' divorce from his longtime wife.