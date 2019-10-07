Iconic NYC Radio Station WBAI Shuts Down Suddenly in Funding Crunch - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Iconic NYC Radio Station WBAI Shuts Down Suddenly in Funding Crunch

WBAI will run best-of programming from the Pacifica Network

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Iconic NYC Radio Station WBAI Shuts Down Suddenly in Funding Crunch
    Getty Images

    What to Know

    • WBAI 99.5 FM laid off its entire staff; its parent company, the Pacifica Foundation, cited "serious and persistent financial losses"

    • The foundation said WBAI would instead carry what it calls "Pacifica Across America Network," best-of programming from its other stations

    • "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the station. This is a big loss for NYC," Jeff Simmons, who hosted shows, tweeted

    One of New York City's most iconic radio stations, and one of the country's loudest progressive voices, shut down original programming on Monday amid a funding crunch that left it deeply in debt. 

    Brooklyn-based WBAI 99.5 FM laid off its entire staff. Its parent, The Pacifica Foundation, cited "serious and persistent financial losses" that left the station calling on its sister stations to meet payroll and expenses. 

    The foundation said WBAI would instead carry what it calls the "Pacifica Across America Network," with best-of programming from the foundation's other four stations around the country. 

    "I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of the station. This is a big loss for NYC," Jeff Simmons, who hosted multiple shows on the station, tweeted.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP

    New York Attorney General Letitia James also took notice of the station's closing, saying it was a huge loss for local news.

    "This is deeply disappointing and I hope this station is relaunched," she tweeted.

    The station had been fighting financial difficulties for years, including a multimillion-dollar judgement over unpaid rent for its Empire State Building transmitter. 

    WBAI joined Pacifica in 1960 after being donated to the foundation by a philanthropist.

    As of fiscal 2017, the last year for which audited financials are available, the station listed about $263,000 in assets and about $7.5 million in liabilities. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us