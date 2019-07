The champs are back.

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team arrived Monday afternoon to Newark Airport, ahead of their ticket tape parade in NYC later this week.

The NYPD is already making plenty of preparations to accomodate the throngs of fans expected to come to the city for the event celebrating the team. The U.S. won its second straight World Cup on Sunday, defeating the Netherlands 2-0.

The parade will be starting at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.