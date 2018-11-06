Firefighters were forced to break in to a Brooklyn polling station Tuesday. Credit: Twitter / @SwankyGT

This was a case of locked doors, resident Jalessa Parris said; firefighters had to use heavy duty tools to pry open the community center

It turned out to be the wrong entrance, though -- and it would take another two hours before Parris was able to cast her vote

You don't normally see people breaking INTO educational buildings in New York.

That happened Tuesday, when the FDNY was called to pry open a locked Brooklyn polling station.

Resident Jalessa Parris posted two videos to Twitter showing firefighters using heavy duty tools to pry open the doors to Cooper Union's Breukelen Community Center in Canarsie. Parris said she got to the polling spot around 6 a.m. and people were already leaving, having thrown up their hands over the locked entrance.

Firefighters got the doors open a little before 6:30 a.m., her video showed, and people started filing in.

But it was the wrong entrance.

Parris said she left and came back about an hour later to give time for more poll workers to arrive. By 8 a.m., someone showed up with the right key -- and she was able to vote by 8:30 a.m., two and a half hours after she initially showed up to cast her ballot.

“It doesn’t make sense that one person had one key to open up this community center,” she said.

An FDNY spokesman confirmed the department got a call at 6 a.m. to open the doors.

Many tri-state voters have shared similar stories. News 4 has reached out to the city's Board of Elections for comment on them in a general sense. The board's Twitter feed shows a flurry of fix-it responses to voter issues across the five boroughs.