New Yorkers don't want Mayor de Blasio running for president, and national voters apparently don't either.

A new Quinnipiac poll released late Tuesday paints a dismal picture for the mayor -- a "net negative" rating among voters of -37, based on a favorable opinion of just 8 percent and an unfavorable opinion of 45 percent.

That was the worst net favorability rating of any candidate, Republican or Democrat, in the poll. It was almost twice as bad as President Donald Trump's net negative rating of -19.

Of the 23 Democratic candidates in the poll, only three had a negative favorability among Democratic voters specifically -- Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard at -4, Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton at -5 and de Blasio at -21.

Pollsters asked Democrats, or those who lean Democrat, to choose among those 23 candidates if the primary were being held now. De Blasio was one of 12 candidates who did not garner even 1 percent of the total vote.

They also asked voters if they would be specifically unhappy if any of the 23 candidates were the party's nominee. Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders topped that question at 10 percent each -- with de Blasio immediately behind at 8 percent.

The mayor's 2020 campaign didn't immediately respond to News 4's request for comment on the poll findings.

The nationwide telephone poll was conducted May 16-20. It had 1,078 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.7 percentage points, including 454 Democrats or Democratic leaners with a margin of error of 5.6 percentage points.