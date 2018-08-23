Vornado Reissues Recall for Space Heaters Following Death, Reports of Fires - NBC New York
Vornado Reissues Recall for Space Heaters Following Death, Reports of Fires

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • Vornado Air is continuing to recall thousands of electric space heaters after a man died in a fire involving one of the devices

    • The recall includes around 350,000 Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electricspace heaters

    • A 90-year-old man died in a fire involving the heater

    Vornado Air is reissuing its recall for thousands of electric space heaters after a man died in a fire involving one of the devices.

    The company first recalled its VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters in April after receiving 15 reports of heaters that had caught on fire, according to a recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, One person, a 90-year-old man from Minnesota, died in a fire involving the heater in December 2017, the notice said. 

    To date, Vornado Air has received 19 reports about heaters catching on fire, according to a second recall notice it issued Wednesday.

    The recall includes around 350,000 black, coral orange, grayed jade, cinnamon, fig, ice white and red Vornado VH101 Personal Vortex electric space heaters, the notice said. The model number, VH101, is printed on a label on the bottom of the heaters.

    Customers who have bought the recalled heaters should stop using them and reach out to Vornado for a full refund or a free replacement, the notice said.

    Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply and Target are among the stores that sold the faulty heaters.

