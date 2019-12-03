New York City residents are dealing with awful and vomit-inducing conditions days after a sewer backup forced them to leave their homes. Officials say the disruption pushed human waste into about 300 homes in Jamaica, Queens. They think cooking grease poured down the drain might be the culprit. The city’s water agency says drinking water is safe and unaffected. Cynthia McKenzie said she woke up around 3 a.m. Saturday to an odor she thought was a gas leak, only to realize that sewage water was rushing into her basement. “When you open it, it just smells,” she said. “It makes you want to vomit. We have to pack up all the clothes.”