A volunteer firefighter was stabbed to death in New Jersey early Sunday, authorities said.

Police received a call reporting a man had been stabbed near Tilton Avenue and Bank Street in Red Bank, New Jersey around 12:43 a.m. on Sunday, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Andrew Hill, of Red Bank. Hill was taken to Riverview Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m., the prosecutor’s office said.

Red Bank resident Demar Reevey, 23, has been charged with first degree murder and third degree possession of a weapon in connection with Hill’s death, according to the prosecutor’s office. The incident is still under investigation.

After Hill’s passing, Red Bank First Aid & Rescue Squad confirmed that he was a volunteer with the squad, as well as with the Westside Hose Company.





“[Hill] was a very caring, sweet and loving individual who will be deeply missed,” the squad wrote on its Facebook page. “The squad asks for your thoughts and prayers for his family and friends during this time of mourning.”