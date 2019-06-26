Volunteer Census Counts All the Squirrels in Central Park

What to Know The Central Park Squirrel Census published its findings this month.

The Central Park Squirrel Census published its findings this month, announcing that the city’s biggest park is home to 2,373 eastern gray squirrels.

The Census was conducted by over 300 volunteers last October and the multimedia report was published after months of analysis.

Jamie Allen, the head of the Census, had conducted two previous squirrel censuses in Atlanta’s Inman Park before setting his sights on Central Park.

“It was the ultimate challenge,” he told Citylab. “And it’s the most famous park in the world.”

The Census includes an audio report, maps, a baseball card, and more.