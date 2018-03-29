Adorable Video Shows Little Boy Tear Up After Learning “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Has Ended for the News - NBC New York
Adorable Video Shows Little Boy Tear Up After Learning “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Has Ended for the News

Published 53 minutes ago

    Boy Tears Up When He Learns 'Ellen' Has Ended for the News

    Adorable video shot by Justin Bradley shows a little boy named Hunter tear up after he learns "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has ended for the news. (Credit: Justin Bradley)

    This little youngster is not happy about not being able to watch “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

    Video posted to Facebook on March 21 by Justin Bradley shows the little boy tear up and say “it’s not on.”

    When his father asks him what isn't on television, the little boy named Hunter says “Ellen.”

    Hunter’s dad tells him it’s over and that the news is on now, but Hunter wasn’t having it. He begins to tear up again as he says “I don’t want to watch it, I want to watch Ellen.”

    Hunter then stomps over to the TV and shuts it off.

    The video ends with Hunter’s father asking him if he wants to watch "Ellen" on his phone, but Hunter says “it’s not on your phone, it’s on the TV.”

