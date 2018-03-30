Vintage Train Will Roll Out Again for Yankees' Home Opener

What to Know The MTA is continuing its annual Opening Day tradition of a vintage train rides to Yankees Stadium in on April 2

If you are heading to the Yankees’ home opener next week you can ride in style once again.

The MTA New York City Transit is continuing its annual Opening Day tradition of vintage train rides to Yankees Stadium in on April 2.

This vintage four-car train consists of four low-voltage subway cars from 1917 and is nicknamed “Lo-V” because it did not rely on the third rail to operate. Instead, it used a voltage relayed from a series of batteries fed from the third rail, the MTA said.

The nostalgia-inducing train will operate nonstop starting at 11:30 a.m. as a 4 train from 42 St-Grand Central to 161 St-Yankee Stadium.