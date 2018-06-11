Pizza may not be the first food you'd expect to be involved in a wedding, but Villa Italian Kitchen is changing the game by holding an online contest where couples can win customized pizza bouquets or boutonnieres.

Couples can enter to win on their website . This promotion ends on June 15 and winners will randomly be picked and announced via email during the week of June 18. Villa has not decided how many couples will win but shief operating officer Andrew Steinberg says they want as many couples as possible to win.

"We're excited and hoping that people bring some very popular food into their big day," Steinberg said.

Villa is allowing any couple to choose if they want a bouquet and boutonniere, two bouquets or two boutonnieres.