What to Know A black Columbia senior was pinned down by campus security, asked to leave the building repeatedly, and had his ID confiscated.

The student showed his Columbia ID, which one of the officers took, then walked off with.

Multiple reports have been submitted to the Office of Title IX and Equity by witnesses.

A black Columbia University senior went to get some free food in the Barnard Milstein Center late Thursday night when he was pinned down by campus security, asked to leave the building repeatedly, and had his ID confiscated, video shows.

Alexander McNab kept walking when he was asked to show his ID at the front gate of the building. It is Columbia policy that students must show ID to enter buildings after 11 p.m., but according to Barnard student Caroline Cutlip, who filmed the incident, the rule that students must show their IDs at the gate is a “casually enforced” one that “many students do not follow.”

In an interview with Columbia’s student newspaper the Columbia Spectator, McNab said he was aware of this rule, but was frustrated because he saw inconsistent enforcement between white students and students of color. This time when they asked him to see it, he paid it no attention.

After getting his plate of food in the library, four officers grabbed McNab’s arms, pushed him against a counter, and demanded to see his ID. “You have no right to touch me, take your hands off me,” McNab said in the video. “I did not touch anybody, I didn’t violate anybody, why are your hands on me?”

“Walk outside,” one of the officers says repeatedly.

McNab then showed his Columbia ID, which one of the officers took, then walked off with. “I’m going to hold onto your ID,” he said. “We’re going to find out if you’re a student.”

The officers also say in the video that they followed McNab because he ran past a Public Safety van and through the gates of the building. Witnesses in the video said he walked. When questioned by the witnesses in the video defending McNab, an officer told them to “relax.” “This is the third time Barnard Public safety has chased me down,” McNab says.

Columbia University dean of undergraduate student life Cristen Kromm released a statement Friday saying the incident “[highlights] the need for us to continue our campus-wide conversations around public safety.” There was also a “reflection session” Friday. “We appreciate that students have raised such concerns and helped to spark an important dialogue and self-reflection,” the statement said.

A student petition condemning the “racial profiling of and use of force against a black student by Barnard Public Safety” was signed by more than 40 student groups and alumni associations.

It is unclear what actions will be taken against the officers involved, but according to the Spectator, multiple reports have been submitted to the Office of Title IX and Equity by witnesses.