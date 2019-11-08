Video Shows Unprovoked Attack on 81-Year-Old Man in Bronx: NYPD - NBC New York
Video Shows Unprovoked Attack on 81-Year-Old Man in Bronx: NYPD

    Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a 81-year-old man in New York City on Thursday.

    What to Know

    • Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a 81-year-old man in the Bronx on Thursday

    • Video shows the victim reading a newspaper on the sidewalk on Jerome Avenue when the suspect walked up behind him and kicked him in the back

    • The victim suffered shoulder and wrist injuries, according to the NYPD

    Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a 81-year-old man in New York City on Thursday.

    The NYPD released the video of the unidentified man walking up behind the victim, who was just reading a newspaper on the side walk on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, and kicked him in the back.

    The video shows the victim falling to the ground. He was later transported to BronxCare Health System with shoulder and wrist injuries, according to the NYPD.

    Police say the suspect fled north on North Avenue.

