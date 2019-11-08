Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera attacking a 81-year-old man in New York City on Thursday.

The NYPD released the video of the unidentified man walking up behind the victim, who was just reading a newspaper on the side walk on Jerome Avenue in the Bronx, and kicked him in the back.

The video shows the victim falling to the ground. He was later transported to BronxCare Health System with shoulder and wrist injuries, according to the NYPD.

Police say the suspect fled north on North Avenue.