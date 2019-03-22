Police are looking into an attack on a 78-year-old woman riding the subway in the Bronx after a violent video surfaced this week on social media showing a man kicking her repeatedly in the head and face as she was seated. Adam Kuperstein reports.

Police are looking into an attack on a 78-year-old woman riding the subway in the Bronx after a violent video surfaced this week on social media showing a man kicking her repeatedly in the head and face as she was seated.

The beatdown happened shortly after 3 p.m. on a northbound No. 2 train March 10 as the subway pulled into the 238th Street/Nereid Avenue subway station, according to the NYPD.

Disturbing video shows a man repeatedly kicking the woman in the head, face and chest area as she tries to block the blows with her arms from her seat. The video shows some riders recording the horrifying attack, but no one helping her.

The suspect ultimately got off the train at the 238th Street stop and fled on foot, while the woman was left cradling her head in her hand.

In a Twitter post Friday, NYPD Chief of Transit Edward Delatorre said, "@NYPDDetectives are on the case and actively investigating this heinous assault."

The victim suffered from bleeding and swelling with cuts to the face. She was treated on scene by EMS and refused further medical attention.

The MTA released a statement Friday condemning the attack.

"This is an extremely disturbing video. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our customers, and we strongly condemn this despicable attack," a spokeswoman said. "The NYPD is actively investigating this incident and we will offer any and all assistance we can provide."

Police released an edited clip of the video. Authorities urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online.