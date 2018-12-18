An armed robber is seen targeting a woman on Grant Avenue in East New York Monday afternoon. (Published 2 hours ago)

A masked man wearing all black robbed a woman at gunpoint on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, surveillance video shows.

Police are looking for the suspect, who approached the 39-year-old victim from behind on Grant Avenue in East New York at around 1:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at her while appearing to demand her belongings.

The frightened woman immediately complied, opening her bag and taking things out of her pockets, video shows. The man then pushes her on her way and walks away.

He got away with her wallet, cash and cellphone, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.