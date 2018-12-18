NYPD Releases Video of Gunpoint Robbery on Brooklyn Sidewalk As They Search for Suspect - NBC New York
NYPD Releases Video of Gunpoint Robbery on Brooklyn Sidewalk As They Search for Suspect

Published 2 hours ago

    A masked man wearing all black robbed a woman at gunpoint on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, surveillance video shows. 

    Police are looking for the suspect, who approached the 39-year-old victim from behind on Grant Avenue in East New York at around 1:30 p.m. and pointed a gun at her while appearing to demand her belongings.

    The frightened woman immediately complied, opening her bag and taking things out of her pockets, video shows. The man then pushes her on her way and walks away.

    He got away with her wallet, cash and cellphone, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

