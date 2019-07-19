Video shared on social media shows firefighters rescue a man who was trapped under a subway train. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Firefighters rescued a man who fell onto the train track in Manhattan on Thursday

It was unclear how the person fell but he was stuck underneath a train car on the N/W/R/W line at 57th and 7th Avenue

The patient was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FDNY

A dramatic rescue of a man stuck under a subway train in Manhattan was caught on camera Thursday.

The video shows firefighters climbing under a train on the N/W/R/W line at 57th and 7th Avenue and rescuing a man who had fallen onto the tracks.

It was unclear how the person got onto the tracks but FDNY Captain John McGee says he and other firefighters brought a board under the train and they were able to put the man on it, and move him onto the platform.

"We train for this type of call a lot. It takes a lot of teamwork, and the members did a great job communicating to make sure the patient didn’t harm themselves," McGee said.

