Video Shows Firefighters Rescue Man From Under Subway Train in Manhattan - NBC New York
Video Shows Firefighters Rescue Man From Under Subway Train in Manhattan

Published 44 minutes ago

    Firefighter Rescues Man From Under Subway Train

    What to Know

    A dramatic rescue of a man stuck under a subway train in Manhattan was caught on camera Thursday.

    The video shows firefighters climbing under a train on the N/W/R/W line at 57th and 7th Avenue and rescuing a man who had fallen onto the tracks.

    It was unclear how the person got onto the tracks but FDNY Captain John McGee says he and other firefighters brought a board under the train and they were able to put the man on it, and move him onto the platform.

    "We train for this type of call a lot. It takes a lot of teamwork, and the members did a great job communicating to make sure the patient didn’t harm themselves," McGee said.

    The patient was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to FDNY.

