The tri-state area has been dealing with its fair share of torrential downpours and storms over this past few days, but if you think that a subway station would be the perfect refuge from a wet situation, think again.

Video of a massive waterfall inside Grand Central also showed a very wet situation indoors.

On Thursday afternoon, Twitter user @HNICBrian shared a video of a massive waterfall pouring inside Grand Central.

@HNICBrian captioned the video: "@MTA @NYCTSubway Explain this?"

The video showed an incredible amount of water pouring out of the ceiling of the Grand Central-42nd Street station on the 4/5/6 line, according to @HNICBrian.

According to the MTA, the agency was made aware of the situation. However, it says that the waterfall is not impacting service.

It is currently unclear if the flooding was weather-related.

Citizen App video also showed buckets and a trash can apparently placed strategically in an attempt to capture the water pouring from the ceiling, while the area around the waterfall was closed off as subway riders walked around the wet, puddle-filled floor and as crews worked to clean up the soggy mess.