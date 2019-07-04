Members of Team RWB (Red, White and Blue) gathered to place 2,938 flags at the 9/11 Memorial. The volunteer group is comprised of veterans and supporters. Some marched with flags from the Intrepid to the memorial site.

A group of volunteers and veterans took time from the traditional holiday barbecues and beach getaways to take part in another tradition.

Members of Team RWB, which stands for “Red, White and Blue,” paid tribute on Independence Day to those lost in the terror attacks of the World Trade Center by making their way to the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan early Thursday to place nearly 3,000 flags.

Marching from the Intrepid to the memorial with flags on hand, they placed one flag near each name engraved on the site. In total, the group placed 2,983 flags.

“Coming here and paying tribute to those that have fallen here during this event really lets us give something back to our community and really take pride in our country,” U.S. Army veteran Nicholas Pennola said.

The flag tribute has become an annual event for Team RWB.