Veterans Place Thousands of Flags at 9/11 Memorial as Part of Annual 4th of July Tradition

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    4th of July Flag Tribute at 9/11 Memorial

    Members of Team RWB (Red, White and Blue) gathered to place 2,938 flags at the 9/11 Memorial. The volunteer group is comprised of veterans and supporters. Some marched with flags from the Intrepid to the memorial site.

    (Published 35 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Group of volunteers and veterans made its way to the 9/11 Memorial early Thursday to place nearly 3,000 flags to honor those lost

    • Members of Team RWB, which stands for “Red, White and Blue,” paid tribute on Independence Day to those who died in the terror attacks

    • They placed one flag near each name on the memorial; In total, the group placed 2,983 flags

    A group of volunteers and veterans took time from the traditional holiday barbecues and beach getaways to take part in another tradition.

    Members of Team RWB, which stands for “Red, White and Blue,” paid tribute on Independence Day to those lost in the terror attacks of the World Trade Center by making their way to the 9/11 Memorial in Manhattan early Thursday to place nearly 3,000 flags.

    Marching from the Intrepid to the memorial with flags on hand, they placed one flag near each name engraved on the site. In total, the group placed 2,983 flags.

    “Coming here and paying tribute to those that have fallen here during this event really lets us give something back to our community and really take pride in our country,” U.S. Army veteran Nicholas Pennola said.

    The flag tribute has become an annual event for Team RWB.

