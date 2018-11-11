 Veterans Day Parade in NYC Marks 100 Years Since End of WWI - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Veterans Day Parade in NYC Marks 100 Years Since End of WWI

By Ken Buffa

10 PHOTOS

6 minutes ago

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago
Thousands of people took to Fifth Avenue on Sunday for this year's Veterans Day Parade. This year's parade commemorated the centennial of the end of World War I in 1918.
More Photo Galleries
Hottest Looks From the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
In Photos: Camp Fire Tears Through Northern Calif.
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us