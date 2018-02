To honor service men and women, major retailer Lowe's offers a 10 percent discount on all purchases. But a military couple in New Jersey couldn't get that discount, despite having proper identification. Lynda Baquero reports. (Published Monday, Feb 26, 2018)

To honor service men and women, major retailer Lowe's offers a 10 percent discount on all purchases. But a military couple in New Jersey couldn't get... See More