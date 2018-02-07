What to Know A 72-year-old Air Force veteran filed a lawsuit against two Nassau County police officers alleging his rights were violated

Robert Besedin, Jr. filed a federal suit against Nassau County, Nassau County Police Department and the two police officers who arrested him

A spokesperson for the Nassau County Police Department said it does not comment on active litigation

A 72-year-old Air Force veteran filed a lawsuit against two Nassau County police officers alleging his rights were violated and that they provided false testimony in connection to his arrest last year, the man's attorneys said Wednesday.

Robert Besedin, Jr. filed a civil rights suit against Nassau County, Nassau County Police Department and officers Stephen Beckwith and John Mantovani Wednesday in connection to his Feb. 7, 2017 arrest.

In a statement, Besedin’s lawyer, Frederick Brewington, alleges his client was speaking on his porch with Beckwith and Mantovani last year when the officers “rushed him, grabbed him by his neck, hurled him down four steps and body slammed him to the ground.”

According to Brewington, Besedin complied with the officer’s demands, but was arrested and allegedly was still abused by the officers.

In his statement, Brewington alleges that Mantovani provided “false statements and testimony and subjected Besedin to a malicious abuse of criminal process, maliciously prosecuted which took nearly a year.”

On Jan. 29, the felony charge of assault on a police officer and the additional charges that Besedin was facing were dismissed. According to Besedin's lawyer, if a video showing what took place during his arrest did not exist, Besedin would still be facing charges.

Besedin allegedly sustained multiple injuries including being subjected to the criminal justice system, hitting his head, being knocked unconscious, post-concussion syndrome, lacerations and cuts, injury to his left elbow, arms, wrists, shoulders and back and being manhandled during his unlawful abuse.

Brewington also claims his client suffered mental pain, embarrassment, incarceration, property damage, court fees, damage to name and reputation, legal fees and medical costs.

A Nassau County Police Department spokesperson told NBC New York it does not comment on active litigation.