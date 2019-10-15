Verizon Worker Discovers Dead Body in NYC Manhole: Police

A man was found dead in a New York City manhole early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD. Tracie Strahan reports.

A man was found dead in a New York City manhole early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police say Verizon workers who where installing phone lines at West 58th and 8th Avenue in Columbus Circle discovered the man after opening the manhole some time around 3 a.m.

The opening was surrounded by orange cones as police interviewed witnesses.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man died or how he got down the hole. Police say they believe the man might have been homeless. He has not been identified.

No other information was immediately available.