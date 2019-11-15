A father remembered his son who was killed in an East Village building explosion in 2015, as the trail against a landlord and two workers who are accused of rigging an illegal gas line. NBC 4 New York’s Gaby Acevedo reports.

A verdict was reached in the case of the 2015 gas explosion in Manhattan's East Village that killed two people, injured 19 others and leveled three buildings.

Although no details were immediately provided, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's office told News 4 New York a verdict was reached Friday.

The verdict comes mere days after closing arguments kicked off earlier in the week.

Prosecutors have charged a landlord and two workers with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide for rigging an illegal gas line that triggered the blast on Second Avenue.

A restaurant worker and a diner in the sushi restaurant on the ground level of one of the collapsed buildings were killed in the explosion. Their badly burned bodies were discovered by rescue workers digging through the rubble days later.

When the trial began in early September, prosecutors say the defendants' actions showed "blatant disregard for the well-being of others."

Defense lawyers said their clients did not cause the blast.

Sources familiar with the investigation previously told NBC 4 New York that months before the explosion inspectors found the gas line in the basement rigged with a rubber hose to circumvent the Con Edison gas meter. This could have saved money and perhaps allowed for gas to flow to some apartments that had not yet been cleared for service. Safety violations were registered and an immediate shut down was ordered until the problem was corrected, the sources said.

No one was charged with any wrongdoing at that time and the case was treated as a safety violation by inspectors, the sources said.