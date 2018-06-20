Spend your Saturdays at Long Island’s East End and experience the tastes and views of eastern Long Island.

No need to be in Napa Valley to enjoy wineries -- Long Island has got you covered.

Spend your Saturdays at Long Island’s East End and experience the tastes and views of North Fork.

The North Fork Link will open on July 7, providing a free hop-on hop-off shuttle service every Saturday from Riverhead to Greenport and back again, until August 25.

Highly popular wineries to check out include Mattebella Vineyards and Kontokosta Winery, which are free to visit. You can also experience the Long Island Vineyard Tour, which will take you to three vineyards.

Enjoy a relaxing bike tour in Mattituck and stop at beaches, wineries, and farms.

Take a break from wine if you wish and visit the Lavender by the Bay lavender farm in East Marion. Surround yourself with deep shades of purple radiated by the highest quality lavender on Long Island. Ticket fees are $9 to enter the fields.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ride a shuttle, which will run every 30 - 45 minutes and take a day trip to the “Un-Hamptons” where you can explore the restaurants, vineyards, breweries, shopping areas, farms, and beaches the area has to offer.

Not all stops have been announced yet, however the shuttle has confirmed stops at LIRR stations in Riverhead, Mattituck, and Greenport, along with travel along Country Road 48 and New York State Route 25.