A 37-year-old driver turned over his vehicle in Crown Heights early Friday morning after three shots were fired at him. Police are searching for the shooter. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 49 minutes ago)

What to Know Police say a man in Crown Heights fired three shots Friday morning at a 37-year-old driver, hitting him in the abdomen

In an attempt to flee, the driver flipped over his vehicle and his female passenger was injured

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting. Both victims are expected to be OK

A 37-year-old male driver was shot and his passenger was injured when gunshots were fired at their vehicle in Crown Heights early Friday morning.

Police are looking for a male suspect who fired three rounds into the victims' Nissan Maxima around 3:30 a.m. near Crown Street and Schenectady Avenue. In an attempt to flee the shots, the driver flipped over his car.

The driver was shot in the abdoman but the woman who was in the passenger seat dodged the bullets and escaped with minor injuries. The man is in stable condition, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the shooting.

No other information was immediately available.