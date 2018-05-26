What to Know
A van caught fire as it crossed the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday evening, the FDNY said
The van had been heading to Brooklyn, and firefighters put the blaze out by 7 p.m.
No one was injured by the fire
A van caught fire as it crossed the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday evening, officials said.
Authorities received a call reporting a vehicle on fire on the bridge around 6:30 p.m., the FDNY said.
The van had been heading to Brooklyn, and firefighters put the blaze out by 7 p.m., according to the FDNY.
No injuries resulted from the fire, the FDNY said.