Vehicle Catches Fire While Crossing Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY Says - NBC New York
Vehicle Catches Fire While Crossing Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY Says

Published 2 hours ago

    Jess Malone
    Authorities received a call reporting a vehicle on fire on the bridge around 6:30 p.m., the FDNY said.

    The van had been heading to Brooklyn, and firefighters put the blaze out by 7 p.m., according to the FDNY.

    No injuries resulted from the fire, the FDNY said.

