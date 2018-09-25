Vegan Food Festival Heading to Randall’s Island

What to Know An all-vegan food festival is heading to Randall’s Island on Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30

The Vegandale Food Drink festival is scheduled to stop in New York as part of a four-city tour that includes Toronto, Houston and Chicago

The weekend-long event features more than 100 international, national and local vendors

An all-vegan food festival is heading to Randall’s Island this weekend — giving veggie lovers a chance to indulge in foods, drinks and desserts that cater to their culinary lifestyle and dietary restrictions.

The Vegandale Food Drink festival is scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30 in Randall’s Island as part of a four-city tour that also includes Toronto, Houston and Chicago.

The weekend-long event features over 100 vendors from around the world — like Switzerland’s Outlawz and Austalia’s Urban Originals — as well as renown national eateries and local restaurants.

Weekend passes start at $20 per person, while Saturday tickets start at $15 and Sunday tickets start at $10. However, it is expected for ticket prices to possibly increase.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.vegandalefest.com/newyork.