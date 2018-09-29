Vandals Strike Again at NJ Home With Political Signs

Congressional campaign signs and a house were vandalized with hateful messages including swastikas, police and the homeowner say. (Published Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018)

Vandals once again spray painted hateful graffiti at a New Jersey home that displayed a political yard sign supporting a Congressional candidate, officials said.

This time, the graffiti was spray painted on the road right outside Adam Stolarsky's house in Newton, the campaign for Josh Gottheimer said.

The vandals wrote "Bitch lives here" and "I'm a Jew" on the street early Saturday.

The previous weekend, a swastika was painted on Stolarsky's garage, he told NBC 4 New York. A speed limit sign nearby was also vandalized with a swastika, Stolarsky said.

Two political signs supporting Gottheimer were covered graffiti including the words "Vote MAGA," "Libs Suck," "Go to Cali Dems" and a phallic drawing.

Stolarsky said he believes his home was targeted due to politics and his support of the congressman. He said his family is religiously mixed.

New Jersey State Police said the vandalism was being investigated as a bias crime.

"I was sickened to hear the news of this hate crime," Gottheimer said. "No family facing intimidation does so alone. Sussex County stands together, as a united community, against these horrific crimes, just as America has stood strong and united for centuries in the face of hatred."