Vandal Smashes 30 LinkNYC Kiosk Screens, Spokesperson Says

What to Know A vandal smashed the screens on more than two dozen LinkNYC kiosks in Manhattan, a spokesperson for the kiosks’ operators said

The vandal damaged a total of 30 kiosks, the spokesperson said

The NYPD is aware of the vandalism and investigating, LinkNYC’s spokesperson said

A vandal smashed the screens on more than two dozen LinkNYC kiosks in Manhattan, a spokesperson for the kiosks’ operators said.

The vandal damaged a total of 30 kiosks, the spokesperson said.

All of the damaged kiosks are located in Chelsea and the West Village, according to Gothamist.

The NYPD is aware of the vandalism and investigating, LinkNYC’s spokesperson said.

“LinkNYC provides a valuable public service to many of the city’s most vulnerable,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “When people vandalize Links, they impede on its ability to fund and deliver these services.”

The number people call the most using the kiosks’ tablet phone app is the EBT — Electronic Benefits Transfer — customer service line, according to the spokesperson.

When LinkNYC surveyed kiosk users recently, 15 percent of people who responded said the kiosks were “their only high speed internet connection,” according to the spokesperson.

“That number goes up to 29 percent in some areas of the city,” the spokesperson added.

It wasn't immediately clear how many users were surveyed.