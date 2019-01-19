What to Know A vandal hurled a concrete stone at a group of statues in a Buddhist temple, damaging several of them, police said

A vandal hurled a concrete stone at a group of statues in a Buddhist temple, damaging several of them, police said.

The man went into the Chinese Buddhist temple at 136-12 39th Ave. in Flushing around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday and threw the stone at the statues, the NYPD said.

The man then fled the temple on Main Street, heading toward Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

The suspect is around 5-foot-6, weighs around 155 pounds and is approximately 30 years old, according to police. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater with blue jeans and tan construction boots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.