Vandal Hurls Concrete Stone at Statues in Buddhist Temple: NYPD

The man fled the temple in Flushing after the incident, police said

Published 37 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A vandal hurled a concrete stone at a group of statues in a Buddhist temple, damaging several of them, police said

    • The incident happened at a temple in Flushing around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, the NYPD said

    • The man then fled the temple on Main Street, heading toward Roosevelt Avenue, police said

    A vandal hurled a concrete stone at a group of statues in a Buddhist temple, damaging several of them, police said.

    The man went into the Chinese Buddhist temple at 136-12 39th Ave. in Flushing around 11:10 a.m. on Wednesday and threw the stone at the statues, the NYPD said.

    The man then fled the temple on Main Street, heading toward Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

    The suspect is around 5-foot-6, weighs around 155 pounds and is approximately 30 years old, according to police. He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweater with blue jeans and tan construction boots.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

