Vandal Draws Lewd Images, Scrawls ‘Dog S---’ on Church in Possible Hate Crime: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Vandal Draws Lewd Images, Scrawls ‘Dog S---’ on Church in Possible Hate Crime: NYPD

Surveillance cameras caught the man vandalizing the doors of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church in Manhattan, police said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Vandal Scrawls Lewd Images, Writes ‘Dog S---’ on Church: NYPD

    A vandal scrawled profanities and lewd images on the doors of a Manhattan church in an incident that’s being investigated as a hate crime, the NYPD said.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A vandal drew penises and wrote the phrase 'dog s---' several times on the doors of a Greek Orthodox church in Washington Heights

    • The man vandalized the doors of the church around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police said

    • Surveillance tape caught the man in the act of vandalizing the church, the NYPD said

    A vandal scrawled profanities and lewd images on the doors of a Manhattan church in an incident that’s being investigated as a hate crime, the NYPD said.

    The man drew penises and and wrote the phrase “dog s---” several times in marker on the doors of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, on Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights, around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police said.

    Surveillance tape caught the man in the act of vandalizing the doors, the NYPD said.

    Police are now searching for the approximately 30-year-old vandal, who stands at around 5-foot-8 and has a full beard and black hair.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    AP/Frank Franklin II

    He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans, a white sweatshirt and black sneakers.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us