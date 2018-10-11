A vandal scrawled profanities and lewd images on the doors of a Manhattan church in an incident that’s being investigated as a hate crime, the NYPD said.

A vandal scrawled profanities and lewd images on the doors of a Manhattan church in an incident that’s being investigated as a hate crime, the NYPD said.

The man drew penises and and wrote the phrase “dog s---” several times in marker on the doors of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, on Wadsworth Avenue in Washington Heights, around 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 23, police said.

Surveillance tape caught the man in the act of vandalizing the doors, the NYPD said.

Police are now searching for the approximately 30-year-old vandal, who stands at around 5-foot-8 and has a full beard and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans, a white sweatshirt and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.