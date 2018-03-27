A white van leaped up over a sidewalk and smashed into scaffolding in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon, tearing down the entire facade and littering the surrounding area with plywood and debris.

Emergency crews got a call about the accident on East 125th and East 122nd streets around 1:30 p.m. A half-hour later, crews remained on the scene evaluating injuries. It wasn't clear how many were thought to be hurt.

Photos from the scene showed significant damage that appeared to run about a half-block. The NYPD tweeted a warning to avoid the area as officials investigated.